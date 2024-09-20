Wishes come true: Disney license plates raise $3M for Florida organization

ORLANDO, Fla. — Because of Florida drivers, Walt Disney World has helped raise $3 million for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

One hundred percent of the sales from theme park’s specialty license plates go to children battling critical illnesses.

The funds benefit the Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida.

The money helps grant wishes for hundreds of local families, including sending over 300 families on trips and spreading happiness and hope.

Disney officials said this is a new fundraising milestone for the company.

Vyla wanted to see Disney World with her family.

“During Vyla’s treatment, she just wanted to know when she could visit Cinderella Castle again. Disney has always represented magical moments for our family and when her wish was granted, it was more than we could have dreamt of. I couldn’t hold back the tears walking into the park because it was a moment we didn’t know we would see,” Vyla’s mom Kirsten said. “We are so grateful for Make-A-Wish, Disney and all of the people who made these moments possible for our family.”

Those interested in purchasing a Walt Disney World specialty license plate can visit any Florida DMV or local County Tax Collector’s Office.

The plates can be purchased online or in person.

