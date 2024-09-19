Saturday: Beach cleanup volunteers needed in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — International Coastal Cleanup, an annual beach beautification event spearheaded by the Ocean Conservancy, is set for Saturday, Sept. 21.

Here in Central Florida, two organizations will be teaming up to clean up parts of the Brevard County shoreline.

Brevard Indian River Lagoon Coalition and Keep Brevard Beautiful will target Atlantic beaches and shores along the Indian River Lagoon.

The Coalition said its primary location will be at Ponce de Leon Park in Melbourne Beach.

Organizers said they are looking for volunteers from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own gloves, a hat, and sunscreen.

For information on how to reserve a spot for this weekend’s International Coastal Cleanup on Brevard’s beaches, click here.

