Drier air across Florida to limit rain chances over weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drier air has moved across Florida, which will help lower the chances of rain over the weekend.

Our area has a 30% chance of isolated showers and storms on Friday and through the weekend.

Highs will be in the low-90s to upper 80s over the next several days.

Central Florida’s coast will also see a moderate risk of rip currents over the weekend.

Fall officially arrives on Sunday.

A tropical system in the Caribbean could increase our chances of rain and storms by the end of next week, depending on where the storm goes after formation.

