Lakefront Winter Park home hits market for $11.8M

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A lakefront property in Winter Park has hit the market with an asking price of $11.8 million.

Located at 181 Virginia Drive in Winter Park, the 8,188-square-foot home sits on the south shore of Lake Virginia looking north to the campus of Rollins College. “[Rollins] lights up beautifully at night,” said John Pinel of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, who is handling the sale.

The home is owned by Giovanni Fernandez and Elise Sabatino, who own National Real Estate and are credited with naming the Hourglass District.

SEE: Universal Orlando shares new details about ‘Super Nintendo World’ at Epic Universe

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group