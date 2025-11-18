Lane shift on U.S. 17-92 in Sanford scheduled for railroad crossing repairs

SANFORD, Fla. — Traffic on U.S. 17-92 in Sanford will be affected by a lane shift on November 19 due to CSX railroad crossing repairs.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced that all traffic lanes on South French Avenue (U.S. 17-92) will be shifted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the intersection of West 13th Street and Historic Goldsboro Boulevard.

During the repairs, access to South French Avenue will be closed at both West 13th Street and Historic Goldsboro Boulevard.

Motorists on these side streets will need to use alternate routes.Detour routes have been established: motorists on Historic Goldsboro Boulevard can head north on South Holly Avenue, then turn right onto West 12th Street to reach South French Avenue.

For those on West 13th Street, southbound access to South French Avenue can be achieved by heading south on South Elm Avenue and turning right on West 14th Street.

To access northbound South French Avenue, they should head north on South Elm Avenue and turn left on West 12th Street.

FDOT said motorists are advised to remain alert, follow signs for the lane shift and detours, and expect delays in the area. The work schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

