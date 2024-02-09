Lanes blocked, hundreds without power after vehicle hits light pole in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said a traffic crash early Friday is causing a power outage for some residents and businesses in Orlando.

The crash, which happened at Semoran Boulevard and Roberto Clemente Road, involved a vehicle that struck a light pole.

Crews from Orlando Utilities Commission have responded to begin repairs and restore power to the area.

Meantime, Orlando Police Department said two of three lanes of Semoran Boulevard are blocked to southbound drivers.

OPD estimated lane restrictions could last for several hours.

On its website, OUC indicated more than 200 customers were without power as of 5 a.m., and estimated power restoration by 7:30 a.m.

Police did not say if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene and will continue to monitor traffic conditions in this area.

