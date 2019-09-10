BREAKING NEWS: Large fire torches Marion County flea market, firefighters say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Marion County firefighters are battling a large fire Monday evening at the Market of Marion flea and farmers market.
Photos and video shared by Marion County Fire Rescue shows flames burning in several areas of the market.
It is not clear how the fire started or the extent of the damage.
WFTV has a crew headed to the fire to gather more information.
