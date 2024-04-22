Large oak tree crashes into apartment building in Orange City, firefighters say

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — An apartment building in Orange City was severely damaged after it was hit by a large oak tree Monday morning.

Firefighters said they were called around 6:30 a.m. to the Whispering Oaks Apartments on Smith Street after reports a tree crashed through the structure.

First responders said the building sustained major damage, and several residents and animals needed to be evacuated.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

