Large police presence in Palm Bay area

UPDATE:

PALM BAY, Fla. — Palm Bay Police will be holding a press conference at 12:30 p.m.

The Palm Bay Police Department will hold a press conference outside of police headquarters at 12:30pm for credentialed members of the media for the critical incident this morning. — Palm Bay PD (@PalmBayPD) August 9, 2024

PREVIOUS STORY:

A large presence of Palm Bay Police are gathered in the area of Biarritz Street NW.

Palm Bay Police have asked civilians to avoid the area as they investigate.

