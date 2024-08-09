Local

Large police presence in Palm Bay area

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Palm Bay teen accused of killing her mom and mother’s boyfriend, police say

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

UPDATE:

PALM BAY, Fla. — Palm Bay Police will be holding a press conference at 12:30 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY:

A large presence of Palm Bay Police are gathered in the area of Biarritz Street NW.

Palm Bay Police have asked civilians to avoid the area as they investigate.

Channel 9 has a crew heading to the location.

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

