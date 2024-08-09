Large police presence in Palm Bay area

UPDATE:
PALM BAY, Fla. — Palm Bay Police will be holding a press conference at 12:30 p.m.
The Palm Bay Police Department will hold a press conference outside of police headquarters at 12:30pm for credentialed members of the media for the critical incident this morning.— Palm Bay PD (@PalmBayPD) August 9, 2024
PREVIOUS STORY:
A large presence of Palm Bay Police are gathered in the area of Biarritz Street NW.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Palm Bay Police have asked civilians to avoid the area as they investigate.
Channel 9 has a crew heading to the location.
Stay with Channel 9 for the latest updates.
Read: Tropical disturbance has 60% chance of becoming next named storm in Central Atlantic
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group