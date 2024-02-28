Large search party gathers to look for missing 13-year-old girl in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A large search party gathered Wednesday morning to look for a missing teen in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a variety of teams, including more than 50 members of its Emergency Response Team, are searching for the missing girl in the area of Osprey Park.

Teams are searching for 13-year-old Madeline Soto, was last seen Monday around 8:30 a.m. near Town Loop Boulevard and Hunter’s Park Lane.

According to the flyer, she wore a green sweatshirt, black shorts and white Crocs.

Her parents said she disappeared after she was dropped off near Hunters Creek Middle School.

Deputies said they are concerned for Madeline’s safety, and their teams have been “working around the clock in this investigation.”

