Search continues for suspect who triggered officer-involved shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement in Orange County is searching for the person accused of trying to hit an officer with their car head-on.

Investigators said that the officer then shot at the driver as they got away.

It happened Tuesday morning in a neighborhood not far from Clarcona-Ocoee and Hiawassee roads.

Ocoee police said they are looking for the driver who was behind the wheel of a silver Infiniti SUV.

The driver is accused of trying to crash into an officer’s vehicle and driving away.

An Ocoee officer shot at the suspect driver from inside of his police truck.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office also joined the search for the suspect.

