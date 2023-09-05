Las Vegas marijuana firm with local expansion plans buys Florida company

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A Las Vegas company with plans for a cannabis “SuperStore” in Orlando will buy a Florida company.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. entered into a purchase agreement on Aug. 28 for the ownership interests of Jacksonville-based VidaCann LLC. The proposed deal includes 26 VidaCann dispensaries, including two in Orlando, as well as a distribution and growing facility that can support 60 dispensaries.

The deal is valued at $48.9 million and includes 78.46 million base shares of Planet 13, a closing cash payment and promissory notes. The former equityholders of VidaCann and its 9496 7346 Quebec Inc. adviser will have an approximately 26.09% pro forma ownership in Planet 13.

