Law enforcement sounds alarm over new credit card skimmers found at gas station pumps

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Law enforcement in Central Florida is warning drivers about a rise in credit card skimmers at gas station pumps.

Police in Winter Springs said credit card skimmers have recently been found at several gas stations.

Criminals use these devices to steal credit card information.

Officers said people should carefully inspect the card reader and scanner.

If you see that the contactless pad appears to be damaged, do not use the pump.

You should also check the pin pad for any unusual or suspicious items.

