Florida couple accused of faking million-dollar winning lottery ticket

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida couple is facing felony charges for faking a million-dollar lottery win, according to law enforcement.

Investigators said they did not have much trouble uncovering the scam.

Officials said a manipulated $50 dollar lottery ticket did not fool the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Now, a Walton County couple is charged with trying to pass it off as a million-dollar ticket.

Officials said you can see a tear right in the center of the ticket.

Florida Lottery officials said it is actually two tickets unskillfully pieced together.

“They had an individual that thought that they could, they could crudely take two tickets and put them together and pretend as if they were a million-dollar winner,” said Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons.

The police report states the couple had two entirely different stories on how they got the ticket.

They are facing fraud charges.

