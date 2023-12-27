Local

The winner of the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot was just revealed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery has just announced who won the Mega Millions jackpot.

According to the Florida Lottery, Saltines Holdings LLC from Miami is the winner of the billion-dollar prize.

The winner received the winnings as a one-time payment of $794.2 million.

The enormous jackpot was the largest in the game’s history.

The Florida Lottery said the perfect match was achieved from a Mega Millions Quick Pick ticket sold at a Publix in Neptune Beach.

The store is located at 630 Atlantic Boulevard, Neptune Beach, Florida, 32266.

The retailer also received a $100,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

