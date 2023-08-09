Jackpot! Mega Millions $1.58 billion winning ticket sold in Florida; here’s where

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — We have a winner.

Someone finally matched all the Mega Millions numbers drawn for Tuesday night’s $1.58 billion jackpot.

And that winning ticket was sold in Florida.

The Mega Millions numbers drawn Aug. 8 were 13-19-20-32-33 and the Megaball was 14. The multiplier was 2X.

According to The Florida Lottery, the perfect match was achieved from a Mega Millions Quick Pick ticket sold at a Publix in Neptune Beach.

The store is located at 630 Atlantic Boulevard, Neptune Beach, Florida, 32266. That’s roughly 15 miles east of Jacksonville.

The enormous jackpot was the largest in the game’s history.

In addition to the $1.58 billion jackpot winner, seven lucky tickets throughout the U.S. matched five balls to win $1 million each.

Two other tickets, which were sold in Florida and North Carolina, are worth $2 million each since they matched all five balls and the multiplier, which was 2X.

According to Florida Lottery officials, a $2 million winning ticket was sold in Hollywood, Florida.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been swelling since mid-April. It took 31 consecutive drawings until a winning ticket was sold on Tuesday.

