Heat warnings issued Tuesday as heat indexes to stay in triple digits

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is in for more blazing heat on Tuesday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 97 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

The heat index, or feels-like temperature, will be around 110 degrees.

Record high temperatures could be tied or broken Tuesday, which is shaping up to be one of the hottest weeks of the year.

The dangerous heat will continue for our area over the next few days.

Our area will have a 40% chance of seeing rain and storms on Tuesday.

Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to monitor the tropics, which are thankfully quiet.

