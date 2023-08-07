WATCH: Florida boater missing over 36 hours rescued 12 miles from coast

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A boater from Florida is back on dry land after an incredible rescue at sea.

Charles Gregory had not been heard from in more than 36 hours after he headed out on his 12-foot boat.

His frantic parents had just about given up hope when the Coast Guard spotted the 25-year-old Saturday morning.

He was found sitting in his swamped boat, 12 miles off the coast.

“We cannot thank the Coast Guard, fire rescue, St. Augustine, everybody, the paddle boarders, everybody, we just want to say thank you so much,” said Charles’ mother Debra Gregory.

First responders rushed him to safety after returning him to shore.

His father says he was very dehydrated and sunburned.

He is now back home and recovering with his family.

