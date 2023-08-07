Around 40 units respond after boarded-up home catches fire in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Seminole County responded to an active house fire early Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at a home on Terry Drive in Altamonte Springs.

The area is not far from Forest City Elementary School.

The home appears to have been boarded up before the fire.

Firefighters said no on was injured in the fire.

