SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Two boats collided Sunday afternoon, the Seminole County Fire Department said.

According to a news release, the two boats were near the Jeffrey Slip at Mullet Lake Park in Geneva and collided around 1:16 p.m.

Fire officials said six people and two dogs were on the boats.

One woman was thrown from the boat and suffered minor injuries.

Investigators said at least one of the boats began taking on water.

The Sanford Fire Department was also at the scene.

Boat collision causes minor injuries in Seminole County, officials say (Seminole County Fire Department /Seminole County Fire Department)

