Dangerous heat: Monday could be one of the hottest days of the year in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday is shaping up to be one of the hottest days of the year in Central Florida.

The high temperature in Orlando will be around 97 degrees.

This will be made worse by high humidity driving our heat index to 105 to 115 degrees.

Excessive and dangerous heat is expected for this week in Central Florida

Tuesday is forecast to be just as hot as Monday, possibly even hotter.

Heat warnings and heat advisories are in place for Central Florida.

The worst of the heat will be felt in Marion and Flagler counties.

Rain and storm chances will be around 40% for our area Monday and Tuesday.

