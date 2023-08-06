Show me the money: Here’s how to check if you have unclaimed property in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More than $33 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians in July, state officials said.

But $3 billion more has yet to be claimed, according to Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis.

And he’s encouraging you to check if the state is holding funds that belong to you.

Florida has set up a website that makes it easy to do so.

“What better time to find a little lost cash than when your students are getting prepared to head back to school this fall?,” Patronis said.

“I am encouraging every Floridian to search now for unclaimed property for yourself, your friends, your loved ones, and even your business.”

The state defines unclaimed property as a financial asset that is unknown or lost or has been left inactive, unclaimed, or abandoned by its owner.

Officials said the most common types of unclaimed property include:

Dormant bank accounts

Unclaimed insurance proceeds

Stocks

Dividends

Uncashed checks

Deposits

Credit balances and refunds.

Here’s a look at July 2023 unclaimed property returns by region in Florida:

Tampa/St. Pete – $9.2 Million

Miami – $7.6 Million

Orlando – $6.3 Million

West Palm Beach – $4.2 Million

Jacksonville – $1.8 Million

Fort Myers/Naples – $1.6 Million

Pensacola – $1 Million

Tallahassee – $836,405

Panama City – $520,806

Gainesville – $454,911

To check if you have unclaimed property, click here.

