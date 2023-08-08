Haunted Mansion closed for ‘routine refurbishment.’ Here’s when it reopens

Haunted Mansion At Haunted Mansion, guests go on a spirited tour as the disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is their private guide through the cadaverous realm of an eerie haunted estate, home to ghosts, ghouls and supernatural surprises. Guests will glide past a casket-filled conservatory, Madame Leota’s chilling séance room, and a ghostly graveyard of singing specters before encountering hitchhiking ghosts. Haunted Mansion is located in the Liberty Square section of Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Disney)