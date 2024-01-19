Florida lawmakers step back from plan to let teenagers become roofers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida lawmakers will no longer pursue a plan to let 16- and 17-year-olds work as roofers, thanks to an amendment filed to a child labor bill Thursday.

SB 460 proposed letting minors work more construction jobs, as long as they had the correct supervision and training.

However, amid accusations lawmakers were trying to replace immigrant laborers with teenagers for the dangerous work, a Republican senator filed an amendment that struck the roofing provision.

Read: Florida opts out of program to feed hungry kids

Under the new version, the minors could work construction jobs on residential properties as long as they didn’t climb scaffolding, superstructures, roofs and ladders taller than six feet.

Contractors employing them would still have to follow all federal regulations.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group