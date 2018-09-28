0 Lawsuit against OIA: Woman says disabled passengers must go through security twice

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman filed a lawsuit against Orlando International Airport Thursday after she said construction has forced disabled travelers to go through a security checkpoint twice.

Sylvia Longmire said the double security checkpoint issue only happens to international passengers in wheelchairs.

The lawsuit claims that international passengers in wheelchairs must go through the regular customs line, but an elevator they're forced to take afterward places them at another security checkpoint, where they're forced to go through the screening process a second time just to leave the airport.

“All I want is for them to fix the problem. To bring awareness that they are treating people in wheelchairs differently than they do everybody else,” Longmire said.

Longmire said she complained to OIA officials for more than a year, and, now the time for talking is over. She said the lawsuit is a way to force change.



“Having to go through security just to leave the airport, only because we are physically required to use an elevator. We feel that's unfair, and, also illegal,” she said.

Longmire is an accomplished author, photographer, travel consultant and blogger for the disabled.

“The frustrating thing is as a wheelchair user, we don't want any special treatment. We want equal treatment,” she said.

An airport representative would not talk about specifics of the pending litigation. The official said the process for the disabled is inconvenient but required to maintain security.

Longmire said there is a simple solution that the airport will not consider.

“It's a hassle that can be eliminated just by having an escort take us through,” she said.

The lawsuit doesn't specify a dollar amount; it asks for a remedy and legal fees.

