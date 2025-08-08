Local

Lawsuit claims ex-flight attendant filmed passengers in bathroom on flight departing Orlando

By Sabrina Maggiore, WFTV.com
There were 173 passengers and six crew members on the flight, which was scheduled to travel from Denver to Miami.
Smoking jet: File photo. Passengers on an American Airlines flight had to evacuate after the aircraft experienced a landing gear issue. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
By Sabrina Maggiore, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — A former flight attendant is heading to federal prison for taking photos of passengers in an airplane bathroom, and now one of his victim’s has filed a lawsuit against American Airlines.

Channel 9’s sisters station WSOC reported the lawsuit claims an 11-year-old girl was one of the victims, and the lawsuit alleges the airlines didn’t do enough to prevent this from happening on a flight from Orlando International Airport to North Carolina.

Estes Carter Thompson was caught recording a young girl on a flight to Charlotte back in 2023, and the FBI found evidence that it had happened on multiple flights. Evidence showed that he would tape a smartphone in the lavatory to record passengers, according to WSOC.

The family’s attorney told WSOC American Airlines should have known Thompson was a risk to minors because they argue his coworkers had made complaints to the airline about his conduct before this happened.

American Airlines released a statement regarding the incident saying:

“American’s core mission is to care for people — and the foundation of that is the safety and security of our customers and team. We are reviewing the complaint, and we take the allegations involving a former team member very seriously.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read