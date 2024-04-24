Leaders consider bringing motocross facility to Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders are looking into bringing a massive, multi-million dollar motocross facility to the area.

The proposed site is off Tomoka Farms Road, near Interstate 95.

Councilman Don Dempsey is pushing for the project and points to the many pickleball courts, softball and soccer fields scattered across the county.

“There is not one single place in this entire county where a parent can take their child or grandchild to ride dirt bikes,” said Dempsey.

The county estimates the project will bring hundreds of millions of dollars to the area over 30 years.

“I mean, the Speedway, AMA, and motocross events go hand in hand. One of the biggest events in the country happens at the Ricky Carmichael race during Bike Week,” said Dempsey.

Even in the early stages, nearby residents and business owners like Michael Gasnak are concerned about noise, bright lights and more traffic around Tomoka Farms Road.

“We are residents. We moved out to the country to be isolated, not to have a track right on top of us,” Glasnak said.

Dempsey said he is not set on a location at this point.

The county is still in the process of holding community meetings to inform residents about the project.

