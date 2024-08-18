Leaders seek changes to encourage north I-Drive development, boost small businesses

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orange County and Orlando leaders on Aug. 15 shared a goal to create North I-Drive 2035, a vision plan to encourage redevelopment and new development along north International Drive, as well as boost economic viability for small businesses in the area.

The idea was announced at an International Drive Resort Area Chamber of Commerce Business Roundtable hosted by District Commissioner Bakari Burns of Orlando and District 6 Commissioner Mike Scott of Orange County at Mango’s Tropical Café.

Read: ‘Go vote!’: 1.2M cast ballots in Primary Election

“Some of the areas I represent don’t have that plan for how things will look five, 10 or 20 years from now,” said Burns, who also wants the plan to address safety for visitors and employees in the corridor.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group