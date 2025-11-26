Learn more about Toys for Tots

Orlando, Fla — 9 Family Connection and our partners McCoy Federal Credit Union, Stanley Steemer, and The UPS Store are proud to support Toys for Tots again this year! All of the info below is organized by county.

For nearly 30 years, WFTV- Channel 9 has partnered with the United States Marine Corps for their annual “Toys for Tots” toy drive. This year, the need is even greater as an estimated more than 200,000 children in the Central Florida area will benefit from this program. We need your help to make sure that they have an awesome holiday season!

IMPORTANT: PLEASE NOTE click on the County you live in to shop online/support/donate or drop off a toy by visiting the specific county links below. You can also DROP OFF toys at our WFTV Studios thru Sunday, December 14th.