LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The 22nd annual Leesburg Bikefest kicks off this weekend.
The three-day motorcycle and music event includes 33 blocks of more than 50 concerts, more than 200 vendors, bike shows and more.
Bikefest brings in bikers from across the country to Leesburg.
Several streets will be closed for the festivities. Click here for more information.
Last year, two men who attended Bikefest were shot and killed at a Circle K along West Main Street, investigators said.
The shooting and stabbing involved two rival motorcycle clubs.
