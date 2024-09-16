Leesburg man arrested for shooting puppy training to become service dog

LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg Police said a nine-month-old puppy is recovering from multiple surgeries after it was shot in the mouth by a man claiming to be afraid for his life.

Peter Lynch, 24, is facing animal cruelty charges after a witness and a security camera showed he lunged at the dog before pulling the trigger, his arrest affidavit said.

Officers said they responded to the Value Pawn on West North Blvd on August 6 based on the witness’ call. When they got there, Lynch told them the German Shepard and another dog “charged toward him,” though officers noted he didn’t call 9-1-1 for help or to report the shooting himself.

Investigators said the security camera video showed Lynch pointing his gun at the dogs as they approached him from 40 feet away wagging their tails.

The report said the dogs backed up and ran into tall grass. Officers said Lynch “lunged” at them twice, then walked toward them, shone a flashlight into the grass and opened fire.

Officers said the owner reported the dogs had gotten out and the injured dog was signed up to be trained as a service animal. At no point during the encounter did either dog bark or act aggressively, the report noted.

Lynch bonded from the Lake County Jail and is due back in court in October.

