Tropics Update: Potential Tropical Cyclone forms off the Carolina Coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight was declared off the Carolina coast Sunday evening.

The system is expected to organize into a tropical storm before making landfall Monday.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for parts of the Carolina coastline, including Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Wilmington.

The complex will lift into the Carolinas Monday before weakening inland on Tuesday.

1-3 feet of storm surge will be possible with this system. Rainfall of 3-6″, with isolated 8″+ amounts will also be a concern.

The system will stay north of Florida, but will help drag additional dry air into the state.

