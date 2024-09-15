Quiet evening and start to the week; storm chances increase by midweek

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a quiet end to the weekend, and the somewhat drier weather will remain in place tonight.

Expect just a few showers around with morning in the mid 70s.

Rain and storm chances will again be on the low side to start the work week, with some patchy morning fog possible.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, Sept. 15 (WFTV)

Highs for Monday will be in the low 90s.

Storm chances increase just a touch by midweek as more moisture returns to the area.

The daily rain chances will continue through the rest of the week, with highs holding in the low 90s.

