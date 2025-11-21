Legislature reopens debate on Florida’s ‘Free Kill’ Law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Lawmakers in Tallahassee are reconsidering Florida’s ‘Free Kill Bill,’ which would repeal the law protecting hospitals from lawsuits in cases of medical negligence.

The proposed measure aims to change existing legislation that currently shields hospitals from being sued if a loved one dies due to medical negligence.

This effort follows a similar attempt last year that Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed.

The governor previously vetoed the bill, citing concerns that it could lead to excessive lawsuits and potentially drive doctors away from practicing in the state.

