Leu Gardens to get Foxtail Coffee, Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream

Leu Gardens may get a Foxtail Coffee shop that would share space with a Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream cafe and gift shop.

Orlando City Council is set to vote on a lease agreement with Foxtail for a 550-square-foot cafe and gift shop with a 280-square-foot storage area in the roughly 50-acre, city-owned botanical garden, according to city documents.

The co-branded cafe would go inside the former gift shop space of the Welcome Center of Leu Gardens and Foxtail would have access to a shared kitchen at the site.

