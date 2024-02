ORLANDO, Fla. — License plate readers are spread out across Central Florida, tracking everywhere you go.

9 Investigates the company behind the cameras and what they’re doing with your personal data.

Watch the story live Monday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Read: Buying a used car? How to check if it’s stolen

©2024 Cox Media Group