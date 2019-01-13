  • LIVE BLOG: And they're off! Walt Disney World Marathon underway

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    WALT DISNEY WORLD, Fla. - 6 a.m.: Runners are still making their way across the starting line. The 15,000 runners are separated into nine corrals that stagger their start times for the race.

    5:30 a.m.: And they're off!

    Runners are on the move for the 26th annual Walt Disney World Marathon.

    Follow our team along the race route for all the can't-miss moments!

    5 a.m.: Channel 9 is broadcasting live from the finish line of the Walt Disney World marathon as runners warm up and ready to run.

    The race will get underway at 5:30 a.m.

    ORIGINAL STORY: On your mark, get set ... It's almost time for Disney Marathon runners to hit the pavement for the most magical marathon of the year.

    The Walt Disney World Marathon starts at 5:30 a.m. Sunday. 

    It’s the only race of the year that that goes through each one of the Disney theme parks.

    Channel 9 is broadcasting live from the finish line from 5 to 9 a.m. following along for all 26.2 miles.

    Follow our team along the race route for all the can't-miss moments!

