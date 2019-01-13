0 LIVE BLOG: And they're off! Walt Disney World Marathon underway

WALT DISNEY WORLD, Fla. - 6 a.m.: Runners are still making their way across the starting line. The 15,000 runners are separated into nine corrals that stagger their start times for the race.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.

BANG! 💥 It takes a little while to get all 15,000 #WDWMarathon runners out the gate. They’re all divided into smaller sections, and each one gets fireworks and a sendoff from Mickey Mouse! https://t.co/GqgkC3A8dU #wdw #WaltDisneyWorld @runDisney pic.twitter.com/xOmdPYHc8n — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) January 13, 2019

Ready for redemption: This #WDWMarathon runner WON six years in a row - but came up short last year. See if he reclaims the title: Tune into Channel 9 and https://t.co/lZ9rO6jbHF for live marathon coverage! https://t.co/sqDg3t7F1n #wdw #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/kN4ohD4NFU — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) January 13, 2019

Send us your marathon photos! Post them on your Twitter or Instagram using #WFTV and you may see them on-air and online!

5:30 a.m.: And they're off!

Runners are on the move for the 26th annual Walt Disney World Marathon.

Follow our team along the race route for all the can't-miss moments!

Nancy Alvarez: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Jamie Holmes: Facebook, Twitter

Brian Shields: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Racquel Asa: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Dorothy IX: Instagram

WFTV Channel 9: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

5 a.m.: Channel 9 is broadcasting live from the finish line of the Walt Disney World marathon as runners warm up and ready to run.

The race will get underway at 5:30 a.m.

AMAZING! This guy right here. Running the @runDisney #WDWMarathon while under going treatment for Leukemia. This will be his 6th Dopey Challenge (nearly 50 miles). @LLSusa. LIVE COVERAGE starting at 5am on @WFTV pic.twitter.com/QDgjhuUwxy — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) January 13, 2019

Watch the Disney Marathon with us, from 5-9 on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/k0UZ9OksR7 — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) January 13, 2019

Send us your marathon photos! Post them on your Twitter or Instagram using #WFTV and you may see them on-air and online!

ORIGINAL STORY: On your mark, get set ... It's almost time for Disney Marathon runners to hit the pavement for the most magical marathon of the year.

The Walt Disney World Marathon starts at 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

It’s the only race of the year that that goes through each one of the Disney theme parks.

Channel 9 is broadcasting live from the finish line from 5 to 9 a.m. following along for all 26.2 miles.

Viewers can also watch the marathon unfold live on the WFTV News App, the WFTV.com livestream or the WFTV Now Streaming App.

Follow our team along the race route for all the can't-miss moments!

Nancy Alvarez: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Jamie Holmes: Facebook, Twitter

Brian Shields: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Racquel Asa: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Dorothy IX: Instagram

WFTV Channel 9: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Send us your marathon photos! Post them on your Twitter or Instagram using #WFTV and you may see them on-air and online!

Good morning, #WDWMarathon runners! We want to see your race pictures and colorful costumes! Tweet or IG using #WFTV and you may see them on Channel 9 and online! https://t.co/YQMizlQzn8



Live coverage of the excitement starts at 5am! https://t.co/x5OiWeT7DS pic.twitter.com/ZvlyNcaOtQ — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) January 13, 2019

BEHIND THE SCENES: Here’s our set for our #WDWMarathon coverage. We’ll be here all morning long! Tune in starting at 5 a.m. on Channel 9 https://t.co/YQMizlQzn8 #WDW #WaltDisneyWorld @runDisney pic.twitter.com/t2Ey2vKlHH — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) January 13, 2019

This is our Action Cam for the #WDWMarathon: An electric #motorcycle that will drive along the race route without producing exhaust. The camera is controlled by someone at our downtown studios so the driver can keep his eyes on the road.



Watch it in action starting at 5am! #wdw pic.twitter.com/EQh6MqcGLN — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) January 13, 2019

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.