Live Local Act: Orlando could opt out of a part of Florida’s affordable housing law

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando could become the latest government to opt out of a part of Florida’s affordable housing law.

It’s part of the Live Local Act, which gives tax breaks to apartment complexes for units rented to middle-income tenants.

That’s a person making between $54,000 and $81,000 a year.

City staff said six properties have been given exemptions through 2059.

That will prevent any others and any more loss in tax revenue.

Right now, most of Central Florida is classified as having enough of these units but a severe shortfall of low-income housing.

Tax exemptions will still be offered for those.

