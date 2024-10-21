Live Local Act: Orlando could opt out of a part of Florida’s affordable housing law

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando could become the latest government to opt out of a part of Florida’s affordable housing law.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
It’s part of the Live Local Act, which gives tax breaks to apartment complexes for units rented to middle-income tenants.
That’s a person making between $54,000 and $81,000 a year.
Watch: ‘Our biggest need’: New affordable housing complex in the works for Orlando; see who qualifies
City staff said six properties have been given exemptions through 2059.
That will prevent any others and any more loss in tax revenue.
Read: 5-1 vote: Disney’s proposed affordable housing project moving forward
Right now, most of Central Florida is classified as having enough of these units but a severe shortfall of low-income housing.
Tax exemptions will still be offered for those.
Read: Affordable housing available to those with behavioral health diagnoses in Osceola County
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group