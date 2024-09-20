5-1 vote: Disney’s proposed affordable housing project moving forward

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents came out Thursday to discuss the affordable housing project Disney is looking to build.

Disney wants to build more than 1,000 homes off Hartzog Road in Horizon West.

“This is adding 1,400 homes onto a two-lane road. That also has a school. Safety is a concern,” said Horizon West resident Charles Hassle.

Some residents said they are worried about the project’s location in Horizon West, a rapidly growing area, and the potential strain on public infrastructure.

Disney provided several updates about how they were addressing resident concerns, and an Orange County Public Schools representative confirmed that the school district can handle the influx of students.

“Our goal remains to help solve and contribute to what Orange County leaders have identified as one of the top issues in our region. We look forward to returning to the Board of County Commissioners and presenting this unique plan to bring more than 1,000 affordable housing units to Central Florida,” said a Disney spokesperson.

The Planning & Zoning Commission voted 5 -1 to move forward with the plan.

It is now up to Orange County commissioners whether to sign off on the project.

