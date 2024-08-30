Live! at Pointe Orlando on International Drive to debut 4 new bars soon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The new 73,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor Live! at Pointe Orlando entertainment complex will debut Sept. 19 at 9 p.m., announced Maryland-based developer The Cordish Cos.

Live! at Pointe Orlando will feature new bars, cocktail lounges, restaurants and more.

One of the new Live! at Pointe Orlando venues is the decked-out country-themed PBR Cowboy Bar. Cordish has 16 PBRs around the U.S. already, including one in Miami that opened last June. The clubs have live music, multiple bars, a dining menu, line dancing and VIP booths.

