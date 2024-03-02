Local Central Florida boy will show off his cooking skills on MasterChef Junior

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County Firefighter’s young son will be competing against 11 other young chefs in season 9 of MasterChef Jr.

Micheal Seegobin, the son of Marion County Fire Rescue Lieutenant Deen Seegobin, will showcase his culinary talents in the upcoming season of MasterChef Jr.

The series will begin on March 4 at 8 p.m. as he competes to win the title of “MasterChef Junior”

Seegobin’s passion for cooking was shown through his homemade videos and caught the attention of the cooking show’s producers.

" I extend my heartfelt wishes of good luck to Michael Seegobin as he embarks on his exhilarating journey through Master Chef Jr.,” Marion County Fire Rescue Fire Chief James Banta said. “Michael’s culinary talent and dedication inspire us all, and we are immensely proud to name him the official Master Junior Chef of Marion County Fire Rescue.”

Will compete and impress the internationally famous chefs, which include Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, Daphne Oz, and Gordon’s daughter, Tilly Ramsay.

