Local church help gather donations to send to Haiti amid crisis

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida church is gathering donations to help people throughout Haiti as they face dwindling food supplies and homelessness. This all comes after violent gangs have overtaken the island nation, which has also led to the resignation of Haiti’s prime minister.

St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church is collecting donations to send to Haiti and help parishes there with food and support. It’s something they’ve been doing for decades, and they recognize how dire the need is now.

Wisly Zephir just moved from Haiti to Central Florida about eight years ago – and for him the humanitarian efforts are personal.

“People say the day you step out your door – that might be your last day,” said Zephir.

Zephir said many of his loved ones, including his mother and brothers, are still there. They’re now stuck living with constant fear and uncertainty that’s only gotten worse after attacks to prisons, airports and businesses forced an estimated 15,000 people from their homes in Port-au-Prince. An estimated 200 gangs exist there on the island. United Nations officials estimate they control about 80 percent of the island.

“Everybody’s afraid of them,” said Zephir.

Curfews are now in order but with political unrest reaching a tipping point it’s unclear who will lead people through the crisis now. It’s why the Winter Park church wants to help where they can.

“There’s absolutely no government to speak of. And so consequently, their breakdown in everything from education to civil services, the courts don’t work. And poverty contributes,” said Kenneth Firling, another parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.

Both Firling and Zephir have traveled to the island countless times to help, including after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake back in 2021. The group has built a church there and helped bring food supplies. But now, through times of increased violence, it’s not that simple.

The church is instead asking for donations to send over to their Haiti Ministry there to fill the gaps and put food in bellies where they can.

“We have the power...the partnership of St. Margaret Mary to collaborate from a different level. Economically and spiritually, we’re trying to help,” said Zephir.

If you’d like to donate to the Haiti Ministry, click here:

https://secure.myvanco.com/L-Z9XE/campaign/C-13N1H

For more information on the ministry, click here:

https://stmargaretmary.org/ministries/haiti-mission/

The Greater Haitian-American Chamber of Commerce will also be hosting a town hall meeting Thursday night at 8pm about what the international community is getting wrong about the issues happening now in Haiti. Stay with Channel 9 with the latest on the discussion.

Currently, Florida is home to the largest community of Haitian-Americans in the United States. Earlier this week, Florida Governor Ron Desantis ordered more than 250 law enforcement officers, guardsmen and soldiers to South Florida and the Keys in anticipation of a possible surge of refugees.

