Local companies may get a new shot at Disney contracts

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District — formerly called Reedy Creek Improvement District — is inviting scrutiny.

The governing entity that oversees Walt Disney World’s land published a request for proposals on Dec. 27. The bid opportunity is for an operational assessment that may kickstart widespread changes to the district, even creating new opportunities for Central Florida contractors that sell products and services Disney needs.

The invitation to bid was posted on PlanetBids, the vendor portal adopted after Reedy Creek Improvement District dissolved. Orlando Business Journal requested more information from the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, but the district had not responded by the afternoon of Dec. 29.

