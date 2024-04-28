Local group volunteers to help shelter dogs remain active and adoptable

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — This week, officials said there are over 100 dogs waiting to be adopted in the Seminole County Animal Shelter.

The number is lower than what was reported in October but still very crowded.

As they wait for new homes, one local group is working to keep the dogs active and happy.

The nonprofit “Dogs Playing for Life” travels to shelters, implementing playgroups and life-saving models.

The extra playtime helps to improve or maintain social skills.

“It helps us get them into homes and allows for more adoption opportunities and even rescue options,” said Max Benton with Dogs Playing for Life.

That crew will be shadowing Seminole County workers for the next two days to teach them how the program works.

