‘Canine Companions’: Local organization works to help people with disabilities

A local organization is on a mission to help people with disabilities regain their independence.

They’re doing that with the help of a highly skilled team.

The group “Canine Companions” connects dogs with disabled adults, children and veterans.

However, before a match is made, each companion goes through training in a facility in Central Florida.

There, they learn all the cues they need, including when to switch off of service mode and act as a regular dog.

“A lot of things changed for me,” said college student Bailey Trinder. “The biggest thing is I really it took away stress and worry of like what ifs. If I fall out of my wheelchair, he’s actually able, a few days ago will be able to go and pull it back to me.”

In our area alone, as many as 50 lives are changed each year with this training.

And the dogs also go to clients nationwide.

Last weekend the organization raised over $85,000 at the 2024 DogFest event in Winter Park.

