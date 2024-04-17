Local rocket club accidentally starts 50 acre fire in Brevard County

PALM BAY, Fla. — Palm Bay Fire Rescue had to contend with fast moving fires over the weekend after a local rocket club had a “mission malfunction.”

Fire officials said the call came in around 6 p.m. on Saturday and took about five hours for firefighters to contain the blaze,

According to a news release, a local rocket club was out testing their rockets in The Compound when one of them exploded, starting the fire.

Read: Company that towed kidnapping Acura was known for strict paperwork policies, industry insiders say

Officials said the cause was “purely accidental.”

The fast-moving fire burned nearly 50 acres took a total of eight hours to mop up and at its peak, there were more than 20 units on scene battling the blaze.

Read: ‘It’s exceedingly frustrating’: $30B in federal aid for seniors go unused each year

Fire units from Palm Bay, Melbourne, Brevard County, and Malabar assisted in containing the fire.

No injuries or property damage was reported.

Read: Eatonville makes pitch to host Florida’s black history museum

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group