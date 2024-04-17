Local students reunite with father after his return from military deployment

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two Orange County students just got a huge surprise this week.

Orange County Public Schools released heartwarming videos of a special moment on social media.

A local father who has been deployed for almost a year and came home and surprised his children at McCoy Elementary School.

He surprised his daughter by reading her name during the a school ceremony.

A school spokesperson said, “Thank you Mr. and Mrs. Jones for graciously allowing us to participate in this surprise. Tears all around. Thank you for your service to our country.”

