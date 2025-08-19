Local woman outraged as man, who assaulted her son in state hospital, faces release in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A local woman is upset with the criminal justice system after her son was assaulted by Markeith Loyd in a state hospital, and Loyd was subsequently released to Orange County.

Markeith Loyd, who was deemed incompetent to stand trial for robbery and other charges, was committed to a state mental health hospital in 2019. He was later released into his mother’s custody in Orange County, but his release was revoked following an alleged violation of conditions.

“I feel that if you are still a part of the criminal justice system as far as being in quasi-inmate that you have no business getting a free pass to come home,” said the mother, whose son was attacked by Loyd.

Ryan Andrews, an attorney, voiced his concerns about the release process stating, “On the one hand he’s found not competent to stand trial but on the other he’s granted these furloughs where he’s allowed to go untethered.”

Court records show that a judge questioned Loyd’s release to his mother in July, citing jurisdictional issues with Baker County.

Six days later, Loyd’s conditional release was revoked because the judge cited alleged violations of the release terms.

The son of the Oviedo woman was also among those who voluntarily sought mental health treatment at the same facility where Loyd was admitted.

Loyd has a hearing set for Thursday to decide if he will go back to the hospital or stay in Orange County.

