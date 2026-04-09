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UCF introduces head women’s basketball coach Gabe Lazo

Lazo spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach at Tennessee.

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com
By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — UCF introduced Gabe Lazo as the 14th women’s basketball head coach in program history at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

The Miami native spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach at Tennessee. He has also made assistant coaching stops at Mississippi State, George Washington, Stony Brook and FIU.

Lazo is set to enter his 10th season coaching women’s college basketball.

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