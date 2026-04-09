UCF introduces head women’s basketball coach Gabe Lazo

ORLANDO, Fla. — UCF introduced Gabe Lazo as the 14th women’s basketball head coach in program history at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

The Miami native spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach at Tennessee. He has also made assistant coaching stops at Mississippi State, George Washington, Stony Brook and FIU.

Lazo is set to enter his 10th season coaching women’s college basketball.

¡Vamos Knights!@CoachGabeLazo is THE FIRST Latino P4 Head Coach and he’s here in Orlando 👏 pic.twitter.com/ew0Uny6mXk — UCF Women's Hoops (@UCF_WBB) April 9, 2026

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group