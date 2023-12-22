Local youth nonprofit celebrates students’ graduation

ORLANDO, Fla. — An after-school program in Orlando honored a group of students’ achievements in technology projects.

On Thursday, twenty students with the Frontline Innovation Studios in the Greater Washington Shores community celebrated the end of their semester during the 2023-2024 school year.

The FIS is a youth nonprofit that helps educate children for technology, communications, coding, digital media, animation and health science.

Experts help students for the next step in the career paths they choose.

They also showed off the projects and accomplishments during the program.

During the ceremony, the program recognized instructors and former students who mentored their peers.

